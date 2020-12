For the second time in four weeks, College Station police investigators are looking into death of hotel guests.

According to a CSPD tweet, officers responded Tuesday just before 7 a.m. to the report of an open door at the Days Inn on Texas near Southwest Parkway.

Officers found two people dead inside a room.

Tuesday’s discovery follows what turned out to be a homicide November 24 at the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites along the southbound freeway frontage road.