College Station Police Investigating Two Crashes Resulting In Suspected Serious Injuries

College Station police is investigating two crashes resulting in suspected serious injuries.

A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck Tuesday night around 9:30. CSPD reports a car making a left turn from southbound Longmire to eastbound Valley View when the pedestrian was hit. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Wednesday morning, CSPD reported the southbound freeway frontage road was closed south of Fitch for nearly three hours. That’s after a cement truck overturned while making a turn from the frontage road to South Oaks Drive. CSPD reports the driver was taken to the hospital with a suspected serious injury.