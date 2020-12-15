College Station Police Investigating Resident’s Serious Injury Inside Their Home

College Station police announced Tuesday that officers responded to a home Saturday morning where a resident was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

This was inside a home near Pebble Creek country club.

According to CSPD tweets, the resident believed a burglar was responsible for their injuries. But the resident was unable to recall being assaulted and investigators have not discovered any evidence of a burglary, that anyone else was in the house, or that any property was stolen.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.