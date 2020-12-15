College Station Police Investigating Resident’s Serious Injury Inside Their Home

December 15, 2020 Bill Oliver
Screen shots from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
College Station police announced Tuesday that officers responded to a home Saturday morning where a resident was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

This was inside a home near Pebble Creek country club.

According to CSPD tweets, the resident believed a burglar was responsible for their injuries. But the resident was unable to recall being assaulted and investigators have not discovered any evidence of a burglary, that anyone else was in the house, or that any property was stolen.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.