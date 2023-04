College Station police responds to someone being shot at a house party.

This took place Sunday around 3:20 a.m. on Moses Creek Court, which is located off Rock Prairie Road between Fitch and Lick Creek Park.

According to CSPD social media, a 22 year old man who was shot underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The person who fired an undisclosed number of shots has not been identified.

CSPD is asking for doorbell video from neighborhood residents.