College Station police is investigating gunfire between Ringer Library and fire station #2.

CSPD posted on social media Tuesday morning that the gunfire took place Monday night around 10 p.m. in the area of Balcones and Blanco.

No one was hit by an estimated ten rounds that were heard by multiple callers to 9-1-1.

Officers found 11 spent shell casings on Blanco.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.