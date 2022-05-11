College Station Police Investigating Early Tuesday Morning Gunfire

WTAW News has asked College Station police for more information about gunfire Tuesday during the midnight hour.

CSPD has not disclosed whether anyone was struck by an unknown number of shots in the area of Holleman and Welsh.

According to CSPD arrest reports, officers found a suspect’s car about three hours later in the parking lot of The Dominik apartments on Dominik Drive.

The suspect’s car drove to the parking lot of the nearby Gables apartments and stopped.

The driver, 27 year old Andre Allen of Hearne, was arrested for fleeing, a felon in unlawful possession of a semi-automatic rifle in a weapons free zone, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

One passenger in the car, 19 year old Micah Jamal Smith of Hearne, was arrested for illegal possession of three guns because he is under the age of 21.

Both men are out of jail after posting bonds.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.