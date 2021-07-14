College Station Police Investigating A Road Rage Shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in what College Station police is investigating as a road rage incident early Wednesday morning near Kyle Field.

According to CSPD social media, the gunfire took place during the 2 a.m. hour on Wellborn Road near the intersection with Joe Routt/John Kimbrough.

CSPD did not state the specifics of the road rage at Wellborn and University, or if the victims and suspects know each other.

The driver and passenger in the victim vehicle received what CSPD described were “suspected non-incapacitating injuries.”

CSPD is searching for two Hispanic men in a white pickup truck that was last seen in the area of Wellborn and George Bush.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.