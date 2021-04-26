College Station Police Investigating A Car Striking A Pedestrian Early Sunday Morning In The Northgate District

The intersection of University and College Main in College Station’s Northgate district was closed for several hours Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

A statement from College Station police to WTAW News says the 21 year old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Just after two a.m., a westbound car entered the intersection on a green light and struck the person. The statement did not mention the status of the driver or any passengers in the car.

CSPD detectives and members of the department’s crime scene and crash reconstruction units are involved in the ongoing investigation.