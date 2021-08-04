College Station Police Identify Suspect In A July Road Rage Shooting

College Station police identify a suspect in a July 14th road rage shooting near Kyle Field.

According to CSPD social media, arrest warrants have been issued for 25 year old Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz.

Those who have information about where to find Ortiz are asked to call local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS or go online to http://brazoscountycrimestoppers.org, or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Ortiz is one of two Hispanic men seen in a white pickup truck that are accused of firing at a vehicle on Wellborn Road near the intersection of Joe Routt and John Kimbrough.

Two people in the victim’s vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of what CSPD previously reported were “suspected non-incapacitating injuries.”

WTAW News was told Wednesday that the driver was released from the hospital on the day of the shooting, and the passenger was released the following day.

Original story, July 14 2021:

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in what College Station police is investigating as a road rage incident early Wednesday morning near Kyle Field.

According to CSPD social media, the gunfire took place during the 2 a.m. hour on Wellborn Road near the intersection with Joe Routt/John Kimbrough.

CSPD did not state the specifics of the road rage at Wellborn and University, or if the victims and suspects know each other.

The driver and passenger in the victim vehicle received what CSPD described were “suspected non-incapacitating injuries.”

CSPD is searching for two Hispanic men in a white pickup truck that was last seen in the area of Wellborn and George Bush.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.