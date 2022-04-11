College Station Police Gets Public Assistance At Three In The Morning That Leads To An Arrest On Multiple Charges

Someone who was awake at three in the morning contacted College Station police to report a couple of people walking down a street and trying to open doors to parked vehicles.

This was on Starling Drive, between Barron and Eagle and west of the freeway.

Officers who saw four men run away, later found a parked car from Houston.

According to the CSPD arrest report, officers questioned a man who was seen laying down in the back seat.

Because the 19 year old had a vape pen, that led officers to search the car…where they found two handguns and less than two ounces of marijuana.

Video from a resident’s camera showed the man pull the door handle of a parked SUV.

All that led to the arrest of Adrian Deshun Adams of Bryan.

Adams, who went to jail last Friday, remains held as of Monday evening in lieu of bonds totaling $32,000 dollars.

The bonds cover charges of attempted vehicle burglary, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana…along with charges of failing to identify himself in February and an enhanced charge of driving with an invalid license from last November.