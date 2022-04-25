College Station Police Gets Public Assistance That Leads To A Vehicle Burglary Arrest

College Station police receive a phone call at three in the morning from someone reporting seeing a man walking between vehicles in a residential neighborhood off Holleman South and near Cain Road.

An officer who found the man got in a foot chase before the man stopped when the officer drew his taser.

An east Texas man, 28 year old Andrew Jones of Corrigan, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.

He was booked in the Brazos County jail for the tenth time in 11 years on charges of vehicle burglary, evading arrest with a prior conviction, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and a warrant accusing him of possessing a controlled substance in January 2022.

The CSPD arrest report did not indicate if the victim’s truck was locked.