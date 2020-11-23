College Station Police Domestic Violence Arrests Includes Violating A Protection Order A Fifth Time & Threatening To Shoot An Ex-Girlfriend During A First Date With Another Man

College Station police make two trips to a woman’s apartment to arrest a man for violating a protection order for the fifth time in the last 14 months. According to the CSPD arrest report, the woman did not want officers forcing their way into her apartment, where 34 year old Artemio Deleon had been staying for a week and a half. An officer returned four days later and found Deleon hiding in the apartment. At the time of his latest arrest, Deleon was out on bond from two prior arrests for violating a protection order involving the same woman. One arrest was September seventh. The other was on March 18th, which was 13 days after Deleon admitted to violating protection orders involving the same woman twice in September of last year. Deleon remained in jail Monday afternoon following his arrest last Thursday in lieu of a $30,000 dollar bond.

A first date in a College Station woman’s apartment was supposed to be a night watching movies. Instead, the woman’s ex-boyfriend is arrested on charges of threatening to shoot the woman and her date. According to the College Station police arrest report, a handgun was pressed against the woman’s body long enough and with enough force that the officer could see the outline of the gun on her chest. Officers responded after the date was allowed to leave the apartment and he called 9-1-1. 21 year old Zabian Trevino of Crosby, who was arrested Saturday, remains in jail Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $26,000 dollars on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interfering with an emergency call.