College Station Police Deploys Its SWAT Team To Make A Warrant Arrest

College Station police posted on their social media, their SWAT team was activated to assist with an arrest warrant.

66 year old Rickey Ford of College Station was taken into custody on Tuesday (March 12) without incident on a robbery charge from November of 2023.

Sterling Street, which is south of Holleman and west of Dartmouth, was blocked for a brief period.

Online records show this was Ford’s 21st booking in the Brazos County jail since April of 1987.

Online records also show Ford is awaiting trial for sexual assault of a child that took place in May of 2022 and felony thefts in October of 2021 and June of 2022.

Bond on the robbery charge was set at $50,000 dollars.