College Station Police Credit Public Assistance With Arrests On Charges Of Stealing Catalytic Converters

College Station police credit public assistance with the arrests of two men Friday morning on charges of stealing two catalytic converters.

According to CSPD tweets, a resident of an apartment complex on Marion Pugh saw two men acting suspiciously near their vehicle.

Officers arrived in time to detain the men and discovered two catalytic converters, one that had been removed from the resident’s SUV.

Arrested for felony theft and misdemeanor marijuana possession were 19 year old Cody Isaiah Mason of Arcola and 17 year old John Blama Fomba of Houston.

Jail booking photos were not available at the time this story was published.