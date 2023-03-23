College Station Police Chief Presents Annual Traffic Stop Report To The City Council

College Station police made slightly over 20,000 traffic stops during 2022.

Chief Billy Couch reported during the March 9, 2023 city council meeting that the department did not receive a racial profiling complaint.

Couch said the number of stops were about the same as 2021 and down by more than 2,000 from 2020.

The chief said that officers did not know the race or ethnicity of the driver prior to the stop.

Most contacts were with men and most were contacts with Whites.

CSPD had one traffic stop in 2022 that resulted in the use of bodily force that resulted in an injury.

Click HERE to read and download the CSPD consultant’s 2022 racial profiling report.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the March 8, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Billy Couch during the March 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.