College Station Police Canvassing A Neighborhood And Asks Residents To Report Finding Property That Does Not Belong To Them

College Station police is asking some residents in the neighborhood south of the Texas A&M campus to report finding any property that does not belong to them.

CSPD social media says there is the possibility that someone running away from officers on Monday just before noon may have thrown away narcotics.

Officer David Simmons says they do not want any person or pet coming in contact with any illegal drugs.

Simmons says officers, including both of CSPD’s K-9 teams, will be contacting residents Wednesday along the route of the foot chase.

CSPD arrest reports say 30 year old Shon Notter of Bryan, who jumped out of a moving car near Holleman and Welsh, was arrested for evading and possessing methamphetamine.

Simmons says with the help of neighborhood residents, Notter was caught about a half mile away on Hereford Street a block south of Brison Park.

Notter is also being held on a parole violation and forfeiting bond following two arrests for stealing vehicles, another arrest for evading, and for felony theft.

The foot chase followed an officer’s attempt to stop the car after witnessing the driver violating College Station’s hands free ordinance. The officer said he saw the driver holding a cell phone to the right side of her face and talking into the phone.

The car stopped almost one mile after Notter jumped out. The driver, 35 year old Jessica Priesner of Madisonville, was arrested for fleeing from the officer and for driving with an invalid license with prior convictions. Priesner is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $6,000 dollars.

