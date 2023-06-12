College Station Police Assisting A Stranded Motorist Arrests The Driver

A College Station police officer assisting a stranded motorist takes the driver to jail.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the officer who was helping jump start a car ran the drivers license and learned it was suspended.

33 year old Jerry Morris Jr. of Bryan was arrested on a charge of driving with an invalid license with prior convictions.

Online records show this was Morris’s 19th jail booking in nine years and he is awaiting nine trials in Brazos County courts. Four trials are on felony charges from arrests last year, accusing Morris of burglary, tampering with government records, and two cases of possessing a controlled substance.

Morris is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond on the latest charge.