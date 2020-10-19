College Station Police Asking For Assistance With Thefts Of Campaign Signs

Eight campaign signs taken in College Station in the last month has led police to go on social media.

While the value of the signs might not be great, officer Tristen Lopez asks property owners where signs are taken to go online and complete a theft report.

Lopez says that helps CSPD identify crime trends and hotspots when deploying officers and other resources.

Reports can be filed online at cstx.gov/onlinereporting.

Lopez says one person has been caught. That’s after the stolen sign, with an identifying mark, was found.

