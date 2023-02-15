College Station Police Arrests On Property Crime Charges

College Station police make three arrests Monday on property crime charges.

A bank employee notified CSPD of a man who was trying to be added to an existing account, using the same account number where he failed to be added to the same account at another branch last Saturday. The responding officer found a wallet containing drivers licenses with the man’s photo but the with names of six other people. The man was also in possession of bank cards in the names of six people. 63 year old Albert Eashak, whose hometown was not listed in jail records, told the officer that he traveled from Canada to Texas specifically to use the false identification to join bank accounts. Eashak is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond following his arrest for the illegal possession of the drivers licenses.

A College Station man and woman are charged with using a stolen debit card to withdraw $5,400 dollars. According to the CSPD arrest report, 26 year old Keye Richard refused to tell officers why he took the card from someone he knew then gave it to 25 year old Shani Taylor-Jones, who made the withdrawal. Richard and Jones are out of jail after posting $5,000 dollar bonds.