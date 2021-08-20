College Station Police Arrests On Mail Theft And I-D Theft Charges

A College Station apartment resident saw who took a package outside his front door Wednesday during the midnight hour. Minutes later, one of multiple College Station police officers who responded to the Campus Crossings complex on Marion Pugh saw the suspect through a window in a neighboring apartment. According to the arrest report, 21 year old Scott Carrion admitted to taking the package. Carrion is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest on a charge of mail theft.

A College Station police officer stopped a SUV Tuesday at 2:30 in the morning after learning the registration was expired and seeing the vehicle swerve and drive below the speed limit. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the odor of alcohol and marijuana on the driver’s breath and seeing a vape pen containing what the officer believed to be THC. That led to a search of vehicle. The officer found four student I-D cards and four other cards containing I-D information belonging to seven people. The driver said he found the cards while walking around. 53 year old John Edward Anderson of Spring was arrested on charges of illegal possession of the cards and four drug possession charges. As of Friday morning, Anderson remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $29,000 dollars.