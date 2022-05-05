College Station Police Arrests On Burglarizing Spec Home And Multiple Charges After A Motel Customer Asks For A Refund

Two College Station teenagers are arrested on charges of breaking into a house in the Mission Ranch development that is being used as a spec house by a homebuilder. According to College Station police arrest reports, three teens were caught on video last Sunday night in the home that had several cameras. Before they left the house with a trash can and a tote filled with unidentified property, the teens had drinks and snacks that were taken out of the kitchen’s refrigerator. 17 year old Seth Eckman is out of jail after posting a $35,000 dollar bond. 18 year old William Shane Brown remained in jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $37,000 dollars for burglary and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A 16 year old was released to his mother.

A customer at a College Station motel who was refused a refund told the desk clerk to call her manager or the police. When a College Station police officer found the customer in the parking lot of the Motel 6, the officer smelled marijuana coming out of the customer’s SUV. That resulted in the arrest of the customer’s traveling companion on multiple charges that includes stealing a handgun from Walker County, unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing another man’s wallet containing 13 articles of identifying information, and a warrant from Concho County on a charge of possessing a controlled substance. 33 year old Justin Deveney from Tulia in the Texas panhandle is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 dollars. The customer who did not get a refund was not arrested.