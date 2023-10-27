College Station Police Arrests In Two Cases Of Illegal Use Of Credit And Debit Cards

College Station police accuse a woman described as an in-home caregiver for an elderly couple with illegally using their credit and debit cards. CSPD arrest reports also say 26 year old Jada Harvey victimized four other elderly clients. Most of the 32 charges in the arrest reports were to the Brazos County jail’s commissary and the phone company that inmates pay to make calls. Harvey told a CSPD detective that she was just helping out inmates. Harvey, who was arrested October 17, remains in jail as of October 27 in lieu of bonds totaling $80,000 dollars.

A College Station police officer stopping a car without a front license plate leads to the arrest of the driver on charges of possessing five debit cards that belonged to other people. According to the CSPD arrest report, 31 year old Darius Davis of Somerville said he forgot to return one card that belonged to a former co-worker, and he had a second card that belonged to a juvenile cousin. The officer also found in Davis’s clothes, more than $4,200 dollars. Davis is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars for illegal possession of the cards and having a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.