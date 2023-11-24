College Station Police Arrests In Three Property Crime Cases

The victim of a stolen credit card assists College Station police in finding the person who took the card and used it at two businesses in the Northgate district. The CSPD arrest report says the victim recorded surveillance video, and from that she recognized a man at a meeting of a Texas A&M student organization who she said witnessed one of the illegal charges. That led to finding 22 year old Sahil Das, who was arrested after admitting to using the victim’s card while he was intoxicated. Das is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond on a charge of credit card abuse.

A former temporary employee of a College Station apartment complex is arrested for keeping 29 money orders totaling $6,000 dollars. The College Station police arrest report says the money orders were altered to be made payable to either 54 year old Mary Ann Williams or her granddaughter. Williams, who was fired last February after seven months, told detectives she used her granddaughter’s name to open a bank account because she had been banned due to her banking history. Williams, who was charged with the felony crime of misapplication of fiduciary property, is out of jail after posting a $15,000 dollar bond.

College Station police arrest a 60 year old woman on a charge of stealing a neighbor’s money order that was going to be used to pay rent. The CSPD arrest report says the victim delayed reporting the theft for two months because she gave the neighbor the chance to reimburse her for the $963 dollar money order. The CSPD detective then found surveillance video of the money order being deposited into the suspect’s bank account. Melba Ross, who was charged with theft, is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.