College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured

A manager at the College Station Best Buy store tells police that he was pepper sprayed by an upset customer following an argument about a pickup order. College Station police tracked down the customer in part by getting information from her Best Buy rewards account. According to the CSPD arrest report, the customer said that she dropped the pepper spray outside the store, and when she picked up the cannister she was scared by the manager being behind her, so she sprayed him in the face. The investigating officer believed that the customer was attempting to rationalize her actions. That is after the officer watched store video that showed the manager stayed inside while the customer exited, then returned, sprayed the manager, then left again and drove away. The manager was treated by College Station firefighter E-M-T’s. 20 year old Raven Carter of College Station was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Carter is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

A College Station man went to jail Thursday on a charge of a hit and run collision involving the operator of a rental motorized bicycle that took place October 18. The person driving the bicycle suffered a smashed foot and scrapes to his hands and forearms from the collision in front of the McDonald’s on George Bush. According to the College Station police arrest report, the driver of the car was focusing on pulling out of the restaurant when the collision occurred. After slowing down and turning on his hazard lights, the driver said he became anxious and decided to drive away. 18 year old Garrett White was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury. As of midday Friday, White remained in jail in lieu of a $8,000 dollar bond.