College Station Police Arrests For Stealing Electricity And Using Fake Documents To Attempt Taking Money From A Savings Account

The 20th time a Bryan man has been booked into the Brazos County jail, he is accused of removing an electric meter from a College Station home that he was renting after he was disconnected for non-payment. This is after the man was arrested for stealing electricity from a neighbor’s house. According to College Station police arrest reports, all this took place in April. 32 year old Joshua Adam Baker, who was arrested last Friday, remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond on the latest charge…which is described as criminal mischief by destroying the electric meter.

The latest call from a local bank to police regarding criminal activity involves a 67 year old Houston man using a fake drivers license and a fake debit card to attempt to withdraw $2,000 dollars from another man’s savings account. According to the College Station police arrest report, the victim did not know how someone would obtain his information. The man who was arrested told officers that someone else gave him the fake license and debit card. Carl Richard Brown remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000 dollars.