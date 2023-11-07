College Station Police Arrests For Removing Wood Fence Planks And A Fourth Violation Of A Protection Order, And Bryan Police Make Two Arrests For Driving With An Invalid License With Multiple Convictions

College Station police get a report Saturday at two in the morning from a resident in The Barracks neighborhood who sees a man and woman carrying pieces of wood fencing and saying that they would make great firewood. An officer who watched cell phone video taken by the resident finds the man in the backyard of his home with the wood fence pieces on fire. The arrest report says 25 pieces of six foot tall wood fence were taken. 20 year old Merrick Stryker, who was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespassing, is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. The arrest report says Stryker would not identify the woman who was with him.

A College Station woman is arrested for the fourth time in five weeks for violating a protection order. A College Station police arrest report says since September 28th, 42 year old Yessennia Sala was arrested three times along with two additional cases where she was not arrested. The fourth arrest was Sunday (November 5) during the midnight hour at a College Station motel. As of November 7, Sala remains jail in lieu of a $25,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan police officer whose patrol vehicle was almost hit by a car that failed to yield the right of way Sunday night (November 5), stopped the car. 30 year old Marqushia Lee of Bryan was arrested for with driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions, resisting arrest, not having a child in a safety seat, and failing to yield. Lee is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $6,480 dollars.

A Bryan police officer who spotted a car last Friday (November 3) with outdated registration leads to the arrest of a Navasota man on a charge of driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions. The BPD arrest report says 45 year old Tony Oaks of Navasota has three prior convictions in Brazos County, two in Grimes County, and one in Montgomery County. Oaks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.