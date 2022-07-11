College Station Police Arrests For Reckless Or Accidental Gunfire

Twice in a three week period, a College Station resident is arrested for accidentally or recklessly firing a gun inside the city limits where the city’s population is at least 100,000.

A 26 year old man was booked and released from jail last Thursday on his promise to appear at future court hearings regarding gunfire that took place inside his apartment last November. According to the College Station police arrest report, the man said he was asleep when he was awakened by a shot from the gun that was on the bed next to him. The man said the gunshot went through a bedroom window. Officers found a bullet hole in a wall, but did not find a bullet or shell casing. No people, vehicles, or other apartments were hit. The arrest for accidental gunfire was made after the Brazos County county attorney’s office inspected the gun and found it was not defective.

Another College Station man was arrested when his gun discharged while he was in the process of taking it apart to be cleaned. No one inside the home was struck. The 21 year old man was arrested for recklessly discharging a firearm inside a city with a population of more than 100,000. The arrest was made according to the CSPD arrest report following consultation with the Brazos County county attorney’s office. The man is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.