College Station Police Arrests For Causing Intentional Bodily Injury To A Child And Misdemeanor Theft With Two Prior Convictions Since May

A Bryan man arrested last Saturday (November 19) on a charge of intentionally injuring his five year old stepson remains jailed as of Tuesday (November 21) in lieu of a $100,000 dollar bond. A College Station police arrest report says 34 year old Warden Jackson Jr. denies striking the five year old with a belt. The arrest report says officers responded last month to Southwood Valley elementary school, where it was learned that the child arrived at school with a large bruise on his face. The arrest report also says medical staff at a children’s hospital found extensive bruising on the child’s face, arm, neck, abdomen, back, and right leg.

A Navasota man who has admitted in Brazos County courts twice this year to thefts in College Station, returned to jail last Friday (November 17) on a charge of stealing $85 dollars of merchandise at the College Station Target. The arrest report from College Station police says a Target employee recognized 49 year old Nathaniel Steptoe from prior thefts. A detective confirmed Steptoe’s identify through a review of store video of the September theft. Steptoe, who denied committing the theft, remains in jail as of Tuesday (November 21) on an enhanced charge due to convictions from thefts that took place in May and August. Bond was set at $15,000 dollars.