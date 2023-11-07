College Station Police Arrests For Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A College Station police officer watches a cell phone video taken by a man who remained calm while his ex-girlfriend pushed a gun into his chest before and after striking him. The CSPD arrest report says the victim called police during the incident that took place on Saturday (November 4) during the noon hour in his condo. The arrest report says the woman denied pointing the gun at the victim. Officers recovered the gun and arrested 33 year old Jennifer Desiree Farmer of College Station on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Farmer is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.

An Aggie Ring dunk at a College Station home resulted in a woman’s arrest on charges of threatening a man with two knives. The College Station police arrest report says that other people at the party last Saturday (November 4) stepped in and took the knives away after both were pointed at the victim’s neck. 19 year old Hope Weidemann of Needville is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.