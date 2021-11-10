College Station Police Arrests On Charges Of Taking Improper Photos At A Clothing Store And Gunfire Outside An Apartment Complex

A customer at a clothing store in Post Oak Mall catches an employee taking photos of her in a dressing room. According to the College Station police arrest report, the employee refused to let the customer see his phone because he had inappropriate pictures of his girlfriend. Then the employee denied taking photos of the customer…telling an officer according to the arrest report “it was an unfortunate coincidence as he was checking the other changing rooms for clothing that may have been left behind”. After the officer got a search warrant for the phone, the officer found at least 14 photos of the customer in the dressing room. 21 year old Brian Reyes Jr. of Bryan is out of jail after posting a $15,000 dollar bond following his arrest on a charge of taking improper photos.

Gunfire in a College Station apartment complex last Saturday night that was also in the direction of businesses led to an arrest. According to the CSPD arrest report, 34 year old Terrence Foley Sr. denied having a gun. But he also told an officer he would not be surprised if he tested positive for gunshot residue. No one and no structures were struck from the gunfire at the Flats on 12 complex near Harvey Mitchell and Southwood. Foley, who was arrested on charges of deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evidence tampering, and drug possession, was still in jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $41,000 dollars.