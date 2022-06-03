College Station Police Arrests A Mother And Son On Different Charges And A Man Accused Of Breaking Into An Apartment With The Intent To Commit Another Felony

College Station police officers responding to a 9-1-1 hang up call Wednesday afternoon dealt with two family disputes that resulted in the arrests of a mother and son. According to CSPD arrest reports, officers arrived during an argument between two men. 21 year old Quentin Hargraves told officers he had put a man into a headlock and had squeezed his throat. The arrest reports also stated that Hargraves mother…44 year old Charisma Green…entered her daughter’s home without permission and took two dogs and a television. Green told officers that the dogs were living in poor conditions. Hargraves is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest for assault causing bodily injury. Green is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars following her arrest for burglary of a habitation and misdemeanor theft.

A College Station woman tells police a man enters her apartment without her permission, he sexually assaults her until the victim’s children come home, and it takes a neighbor to get the man out of the apartment. According to the College Station police arrest report, officers find the man the next day and he says the contact was consensual. The day after that, 38 year old Joshua Curtis of Bryan is arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony. Curtis, who was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 28th time in 18 years on Wednesday, remains held as of Friday afternoon in lieu of a $150,000 dollar bond.