College Station Police Arrest A Woman For Animal Cruelty In The Death Of Her Roommate’s Dog

A College Station woman is arrested for animal cruelty in the death of her roommate’s dog.

College Station police responded June 24 to a neighbor’s call that she found an Australian Shepherd who had died in the dog’s backyard.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the dog was tethered and had no water, no food, and no shelter.

When the dog was found, the outdoor temperature was 102.

A necropsy of the dog showed evidence of severe dehydration and lack of food.

The dog’s owner told officers that while she was gone for six days that her roommate agreed to take care of the dog.

The roommate told officers according to the arrest report that the last time she gave water to the dog was two days before he died.

The roommate also said that it “slipped her mind” that the dog was in the backyard.

19 year old Jacie Martino is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.