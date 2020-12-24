College Station Police Arrest West Texas Man On Identity Theft Charges

College Station police arrest an Odessa man in Bryan on charges of possessing personal identity information belonging to four people and the equipment to manufacture forged credit cards and checks.

34 year old Edward Hall of Odessa is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000 dollars on the property crime charges.

Hall was arrested by a CSPD detective who was investigating an undisclosed ongoing criminal investigation.

According to the arrest report, Hall gave permission for the detective to search his SUV.

The detective found personal identity information belonging to four people. That included a deceased person’s name, date of birth, social security number, and credit card information.

The detective also discovered a signed social security document and a birth certificate belonging to other victims.

Also taken into evidence was a laptop, a device to encode information onto credit cards, several gift cards, spiral notebooks containing bank names, account and routing numbers and credit card information, and several pages of blank check stock.