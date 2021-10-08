College Station Police Arrest Two People Following A Northgate Bar Disturbance Involving A Loaded Handgun

College Station police arrest a Brenham man who refused to leave a Northgate bar Thursday night then pulled a gun out of a bag while wrestling with bar employees and a CSPD officer.

A College Station woman is arrested for grabbing the bag that contained a loaded nine millimeter handgun with the serial number scratched off and 11 grams of marijuana.

20 year old Jonathon Lopez and 17 year old Cheyene McCullough remain in jail following the disturbance at Logie’s, which began according to the arrest report when Lopez refused to move out of someone else’s seat.

Photos of Lopez and McCullough have not been posted on the Brazos County jail website.