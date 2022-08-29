College Station Police Arrest Two Bell County Men On Multiple Charges

15 College Station police officers and a K-9 officer were involved Saturday night in tracking down the driver and passenger who were in a pickup that was stolen from Killeen.

The 19 year old driver from Temple and a 21 year old passenger from Killeen are being held on a combined 17 charges.

According to 27 pages of arrest reports from College Station police (CSPD), the owner of the stolen truck used a tracking app to keep law enforcement aware of its location.

After the driver and passenger ditched the truck, neighborhood residents pointed officers in the direction to find the suspects.

Officers also found a backpack belonging to the driver which contained two stolen guns and seven debit and credit cards belonging to other people.

The driver, Dalton Zona, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $132,000 dollars on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle and on foot, two counts of theft of a firearm, tampering with the ID of one of the guns, unlawful carrying of a weapon, three counts of evidence tampering, and fraudulent use of the debit and credit cards.

The passenger, Jeffery Warren, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $19,000 dollars on a CSPD charge of evading arrest with a prior conviction and five warrants from Bell County that includes two counts of indecent exposure, assaulting a public servant, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.