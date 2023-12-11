College Station Police Arrest Trinity Woman For Credit Card Crimes Against An 82 Year Old Victim

Multiple College Station police arrest reports describe a “plethora” of unauthorized credit card charges on the accounts of an 82 year old woman who had suffered a series of strokes.

A ten month investigation led to the arrest of a former caretaker on charges of exploitation of the elderly and credit card abuse.

40 year old Crystal Mack of Trinity…north of Huntsville…is accused of making $7,300 dollars in unauthorized charges between February 2022 and April 2023 without the victim’s knowledge or consent.

Mack told a CSPD detective according to the arrest reports that when the victim ran out of money to pay her as a caretaker, the victim agreed to let Mack use her credit cards. The victim denied making that arrangement, telling a detective she “couldn’t afford to pay her own bills, let along paying for the defendant’s.”

Mack is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $60,000 thousand dollars.