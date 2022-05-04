College Station Police Arrest Three Mothers On Charges Involving Their Children

A College Station woman is accused of not seeking medical care for her four year old daughter. The arrest report from College Station police did not disclose what happened to the girl after she started acting strangely after eating chocolate containing psychedelic mushrooms. 25 year old Kelsey Lawson is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond following her arrest on a charge of criminal negligence child endangerment. At the time of her arrest, the child was in the custody of grandparents.

College Station police respond to a citizen’s report at one in the morning of seeing two young children in the parking lot of an apartment complex. That led to the mother’s arrest of leaving the kids unattended for at least 40 minutes. CSPD did not release the ages of the children, but one of them was old enough to direct the officer to where they live. 24 year old Katina Bener was arrested on two counts of child abandonment. According to the arrest report, Bener asked that the children be placed in the custody of her boyfriend. Bener is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $24,000 dollars. According to online court records, Bener was on probation at the time of her arrest for misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury that took place in November of 2020.

A call to College Station 9-1-1 of yelling coming from a neighbor’s home led to police arresting a mother for hitting her 11 year old son. According to the CSPD arrest report, the child was treated in the back of an ambulance for a bloody nose and abrasions to his left rib and right elbow. The mother denied stomping on her son as the child told police. She told the officer she slapped him in the face and the rib injury “probably” came from hitting him. That led to the arrest of 37 year old Anna Wood for recklessly causing bodily injury. The arrest report did not state who has custody of the child. Wood was in jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.