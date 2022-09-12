College Station Police Arrest Third Man On Charges Of Vehicle Burglaries And Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

College Station police has arrested a third man who is accused of a pair of vehicle burglaries and engaging in organized criminal activity.

20 year old Cedric Dewayne Lewis of College Station joins 19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams and 20 year old Frederick Parnell of Bryan of being accused of burglaries that took place last April.

Online records show this is Lewis’s fifth arrest since April 27th.

As of September 12, all three men remain in jail.

Bonds for all three on the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity were set at $100,000 dollars.

Lewis’s bonds on the vehicle burglary charges total $8,000 dollars.

Bonds for Adams and Parnell on the vehicle burglary charges total $16,000 dollars for each man.