College Station Police Arrest On A Family Violence Assault Charge Is Complicated After The Suspect Would Not Let Go Of A 22 Month Old Child

College Station police report the arrest of a man on a family violence assault charge was complicated because he would not let go of the victim’s 22 month old child.

The CSPD arrest report says during the attempted arrest, 39 year old Christopher Sanchez, who was not the biological father, aggressively pulled away from two officers.

That caused everyone to fall onto a couch while Sanchez was still holding the child.

On the couch, Sanchez rolled onto his stomach and on top of the child.

After one officer was able to get control of the child, another officer fired a Taser to gain control of Sanchez and arrest him on additional charges of child endangerment and resisting arrest.

Bonds on the new charges totals $130,000 dollars.

Online records shows Sanchez has five upcoming trials in Brazos County courts charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, enhanced driving without a valid license, and three misdemeanor trials for possessing marijuana.

This is one of six listings for Christopher Sanchez in online Brazos County jail records. The date of birth of the Christopher Sanchez in this arrest is 9/27/1983. The date of births of the others are 5/20/1975, 9/14/1981, 12/15/1981, 1/13/1998, and 1/24/2002.