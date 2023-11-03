College Station Police Arrest Madisonville Woman For Forging A Check From Her Former Employer

College Station police arrest a Madisonville woman on a charge of stealing almost $21,000 dollars from her former employer.

The CSPD arrest report says 27 year old Camry Isaac created one check to pay for four fake invoices.

The CSPD investigation included finding video from the bank where Isaac deposited the check.

Isaac told a detective, according to the arrest report, that she was peer pressured into making a bad decision.

Isaac is out of jail after posting a $25,000 dollar bond following her arrest for felony forgery.