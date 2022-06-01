College Station Police Arrest A Local Physician And Professor On A Charge Of Threatening A Moving Company Employee With A Gun

A Texas A&M college of medicine professor and physician was arrested by College Station police on a charge of threatening a moving company employee with a gun.

63 year old Grady “Sam” Hogue Jr., who was arrested May 25 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was released from jail the same day after posting a $10,000 dollar bond.

According to a CSPD arrest report, officers were called last July by a moving company employee who said he just finished unloading a truck after Hogue touched the mover’s chin with the barrel of a handgun.

Hogue told officers according to the arrest report that he believed he was being extorted out of additional money. When asked at what point guns got involved, Hogue requested that officers speak with his lawyer.

A Texas A&M official issued a statement to WTAW News that Dr. Hogue is on paid administrative leave “due to a non-university related incident.”

According to A&M’s health care website, Hogue is not currently seeing patients.

According to A&M’s college of medicine website, Hogue is a clinical assistant professor.