College Station Police Arrest Houston Woman Following Gunfire Outside An Apartment Complex

A Houston woman is arrested by College Station police following witness reports of gunfire Wednesday afternoon in the middle of an apartment complex.

According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Aaliyah Taylor fired at four people, including children who were outside playing.

And the gunfire was within 20 feet of apartments that included one occupied by Taylor’s sister, an infant, a two year old, and a seven year old.

Taylor told officers she pulled the gun out of her waistband to end an argument between her sister and the father of the sister’s baby.

Taylor is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $21,000 dollars on charges of deadly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evidence tampering, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.