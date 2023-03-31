College Station Police Arrest Fraternity Members For Stealing A Northgate District Traffic Bollard

Four members of a Texas A&M fraternity spent Wednesday night in the Brazos County jail.

That’s after they were arrested for taking part in stealing a traffic bollard from the Northgate district four weeks ago.

According to College Station police arrest reports, a city employee watched three of the four carry the $2,500 dollar bollard to a SUV that was driven by the fourth man.

The driver told officers that as a freshman pledge of Phi Kappa Alpha, he was required to drive and pick up active members with no questions asked.

The pledge said the bollard was going to be part of his Chilifest build.

An officer recovered the bollard from the fraternity house on Barron Road.

The four men are out of jail after posting $5,000 dollar bonds following their arrest on theft charges.

The driver was identified as 18 year old Adebayo Amusan.

The other members were identified as 19 year old Cooper Deen, 19 year old James Hamm, and 18 year old Kenny Vu.