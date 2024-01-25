College Station Police Arrest Four Men Following A Burglary And Assault In A Northgate District High Rise Apartment Complex

Four College Station men went to jail Tuesday night (January 23) on charges of breaking into a Northgate district high rise apartment in December 2023 and assaulting a man.

CSPD arrest reports say the 18 through 20 year olds were knocking on doors at three in the morning.

When the victim opened his door and told the group to stop, the victim was pushed back into his apartment and beaten where he fell several times to the ground.

CSPD investigators were aided by video from a security camera that was directly facing the attack.

The four who were arrested for burglary of a habitation are out of jail after each posted an $8,000 bond.

They are identified as 19 year old Santiago Vidaurri, 20 year old Marcelo Masso, 20 year old Pedro Cardenas, and 18 year old Francisco LaGarza.