College Station Police Arrest Following Gunfire Into Wolf Pen Creek

College Station police responded to multiple reports of gunfire Saturday just before noon behind a Harvey Road restaurant.

Officers found three men who matched a witnesses description.

According to the arrest report, one who ran away was caught then told officers he fired a gun in Wolf Pen Creek.

Another witness told police they saw the man drop something in a trash can.

An officer found a nine millimeter handgun in the trash can, and the officer found on the suspect two spent nine millimeter shell casings.

19 year old Da’Quaraius Owens of College Station was arrested on charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence.

Owens remained in jail Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.

The arrest report did not indicate that anyone was struck by the gunfire.