College Station Police Arrest Driver On Multiple Charges Following A Citizen’s Report

A College Station man is arrested for the third time in nearly nine years on a DWI charge.

College Station police last Saturday night responded to a motorist who was following a car swerving on the freeway until it pulled over in a parking lot at Texas and Deacon.

The officer wrote in his arrest report the driver, who refused sobriety tests, had alcohol on his breath, fumble his words while speaking, and was swaying and stumbling.

A court order was obtained for a blood test on the driver.

The arrest report does not state who took custody of three children in the car.

35 year old Stephen Lair was also arrested for unlawful possession of a gun due to the DWI and violating a protection order for having the gun.

Online court records show a DWI arrest in 2014 was waived. And the county attorney’s office refused to prosecute a DWI arrest that was made two years ago.

Lair is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on the new charges.