College Station Police Arrest Colorado County Man On Drugs And Weapon Charges

October 18, 2022 Bill Oliver
Photo of Kaycon Wilson from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photo of Kaycon Wilson from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

Weekend arrests in the Northgate district by College Station police includes a Colorado County man who was blocked by a bar doorman from entering because he had a handgun.

According to the CSPD arrest report, 19 year old old Kaycon Wilson of Columbus was searched after an officer smelled marijuana.

Wilson was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of ecstasy and cocaine.

Officers also seized almost $3,400 dollars in cash, mostly in $20 dollar bills.

Wilson was also arrested for violating bond in a family violence case by carrying the gun.

He is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $41,000 dollars.

Photo of what was seized in the arrest of Kaycon Wilson from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
Photo of what was seized in the arrest of Kaycon Wilson from the College Station police department’s Twitter account.