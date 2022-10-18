College Station Police Arrest Colorado County Man On Drugs And Weapon Charges

Weekend arrests in the Northgate district by College Station police includes a Colorado County man who was blocked by a bar doorman from entering because he had a handgun.

According to the CSPD arrest report, 19 year old old Kaycon Wilson of Columbus was searched after an officer smelled marijuana.

Wilson was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of ecstasy and cocaine.

Officers also seized almost $3,400 dollars in cash, mostly in $20 dollar bills.

Wilson was also arrested for violating bond in a family violence case by carrying the gun.

He is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $41,000 dollars.