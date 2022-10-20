College Station Police Arrest Bryan Man On Charges Of Committing Four Residential Burglaries

A Bryan man is arrested by College Station police on charges of four apartment burglaries in the last five weeks.

In two of the burglaries, 33 year old Emanuel Twitty Jr. is also accused of intending to commit sexual assault.

CSPD released arrest reports Tuesday, two weeks after Twitty was arrested.

The first burglary was at six in the morning on September 8. The victim told officers she was awakened by a man with a cell phone flashlight, threatened her with a gun, and grabbed her. That victim ran away yelling loudly.

And at five in the morning on September 30, another victim awoke to find a stranger in her bedroom. The victim said the man tried to assault her, she was choked, and she was threatened with a gun. That victim pushed the man away and ran into her roommate’s room.

A third burglary, shortly before 11 p.m. on September 30, resulted in the theft of an X-Box.

Twitty was arrested the night of October 2 after that victim saw a stranger inside his apartment.

Twitty, who was booked for the 13th time in almost 14 years, remained in jail as of the afternoon of October 19 in lieu of bonds totaling $285,000 dollars.