College Station Police Arrest Another Local Elderly Caregiver For Illegal Use Of A Credit Card

College Station police arrest a former care giver to an elderly resident on charges of illegal use of a credit card.

The CSPD arrest report says 30 year old Karima Avery of Bryan denies using the victim’s credit card to pay two utility bills that are in Avery’s name.

Avery also told a detective that the victim gave her permission to use the card to pay her car insurance bill.

Avery, who was arrested October 27, was released from jail the next day after posting bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.

On October 17, CSPD arrested a College Station woman who was an in-home caregiver for an elderly couple with making 32 illegal transactions on their credit and debit cards. 26 year old Jada Harvey was released from jail October 29 after posting bonds totaling $80,000 dollars.