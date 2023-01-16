College Station Police Arrest A Woman Who Kicked An Emergency Room Nurse In The Stomach

A College Station woman is out of jail after her arrest January 12 on a charge of intentionally kicking an emergency room nurse in the stomach last September.

23 year old Ahmaja Hardwick told College Station police that she was “probably” kicking, but she was unaware she struck anyone.

The CSPD arrest report states two security officers saw the nurse being kicked.

Hardwick was charged with assault of a public servant because the nurse was assisting police at the time she was injured.

Hardwick was released from jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.